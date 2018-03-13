Nine held for stealing rice from Punjab govt godowns

Police have busted a gang involved in stealing rice bags from government godowns across the state. Nine people have been arrested from Baghapurana in Moga district and 1,500 bags of rice have been recovered from their possession. Police said the rice bags were stolen on February 23.

A case under Sections 393 (attempt to commit robbery), 395 (dacoity), 342 (wrongful confinement), 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) of IPC has been registered against 12 people.

While Mahavir Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Shubampreet Singh, Dilbagh Singh, Kulbir Singh, Baj Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Rajaram Singh, all resident of Tarn Taran, have been arrested and sent to four-day police remand, their three accomplices are on the run, said police.

Moga senior superintendent of police Raj Jit Singh Hundal said the gang members also robbed 600 rice bags from Jagraon in February and are wanted in half-a-dozen cases.