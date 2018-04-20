Nine new ministers to take oath in Punjab tomorrow: CM Amarinder

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced the names for nine vacant slots in Punjab’s council of ministers.

The nine new ministers are: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sunder Shyam Arora , O P Soni, Rana Gurmit Sodhi , Gurpreet Kangar , and Balbir Sidhu.

— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 20, 2018

Amarinder Singh tweeted the announcement of the new ministers and congratulated them.

In another tweet the chief minister said that the swearing-in of the new Punjab ministers will take place at Raj Bhawan on Saturday at 6 pm.

Aruna Chaudhary and Razia Sultana, both ministers of state, will also be elevated as Cabinet ministers, Amarinder said in another tweet.