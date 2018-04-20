Nine new ministers to take oath in Punjab tomorrow: CM Amarinder
The swearing-in will take place at Raj Bhawan on Saturday at 6 pm.punjab Updated: Apr 20, 2018 18:22 IST
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced the names for nine vacant slots in Punjab’s council of ministers.
The nine new ministers are: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sunder Shyam Arora , O P Soni, Rana Gurmit Sodhi , Gurpreet Kangar , and Balbir Sidhu.
Happy to announce the names of the new Cabinet Ministers: 1) Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa; (2) Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria (3) Vijay Inder Singla (4)Bharat Bhushan Ashu— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 20, 2018
(5)Sunder Shyam Arora (6) O P Soni (7)Rana Gurmit Sodhi (8) Gurpreet Kangar (9) Balbir Sidhu. Congratulation to all!
Amarinder Singh tweeted the announcement of the new ministers and congratulated them.
In another tweet the chief minister said that the swearing-in of the new Punjab ministers will take place at Raj Bhawan on Saturday at 6 pm.
Aruna Chaudhary and Razia Sultana, both ministers of state, will also be elevated as Cabinet ministers, Amarinder said in another tweet.