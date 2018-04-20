 Nine new ministers to take oath in Punjab tomorrow: CM Amarinder | punjab | top | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 20, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Nine new ministers to take oath in Punjab tomorrow: CM Amarinder

The swearing-in will take place at Raj Bhawan on Saturday at 6 pm.

punjab Updated: Apr 20, 2018 18:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Punjab chief miniter Captain Amarinder Singh
Punjab chief miniter Captain Amarinder Singh(HT FIle)

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced the names for nine vacant slots in Punjab’s council of ministers.

The nine new ministers are: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sunder Shyam Arora , O P Soni, Rana Gurmit Sodhi , Gurpreet Kangar , and Balbir Sidhu.

Amarinder Singh tweeted the announcement of the new ministers and congratulated them.

In another tweet the chief minister said that the swearing-in of the new Punjab ministers will take place at Raj Bhawan on Saturday at 6 pm.

Aruna Chaudhary and Razia Sultana, both ministers of state, will also be elevated as Cabinet ministers, Amarinder said in another tweet.

tags

more from punjab
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature