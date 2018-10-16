‘No cash’: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder says fuel VAT cut, ad hoc staff salary hike not viable

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday tried to deflect the heat from the protest of ad hoc teachers for full pay and high value added tax (VAT) on fuel in the sate to the cash crunch his government is faced with.

Addressing a press conference here, Amarinder tried to placate the agitating teachers by promising that his government was trying its best to address the problems of teachers and other ad hoc employees.

“A committee has been formed to work out a solution. It will submit its report and we will table it in winter session of the Punjab assembly,” he said.

He said the government cannot set a precedent for other ad hoc employees to take the agitation route by conceding to demands of protesting teachers.

“There are nearly 40,000 ad hoc employees, including nearly 8000 teachers, who have to be regularised. If we agree to demands of teachers, soon others will go on protest,” he said.

He added that the education department had negotiated with teachers and given them the option to either continue on contractual basis or join at basic pay of Rs 15,000 and work for three years before being regularised. “They have the option to either continue working on ad hoc basis for the time being or join at basic pay. He said the salary being offered by Punjab, Rs 15300, was higher than that being offered by the Centre (Rs 13900),” the CM said.

He also blamed state’s cash crisis for its inability to cut VAT rates on fuel. “We have three main sources of income. One is from state’s share in GST, second is excise on liquor and the third is VAT on fuel. All key sources of state’s income, except petrol and excise, are in central government’s control. In now wants us to reduce state taxes on fuel. What’s left with us then? Phir sadi vi chutti karo (government should be sent on leave),” he said.

He neither committed to reduce fuel prices or rule out the possibility. “We will wait till the end of this month before taking any decision in this regard. International prices of oil were fluctuating. If the Iran crisis is resolved, the fuel prices may fall. You want me to cut VAT on fuel and also pay ad hoc teachers more? How can I run the state,” he said. Reacting to the chief minister’s statement, the Punjab Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association has called an executive meeting of the association in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Its spokesperson Monty Sehgal said the association will take a call on going on strike and closing pumps in protest.

CM to visit Israel from October 21

The chief minister also announced his plans to visit Israel next week to hold discussions on farming, water conservation and irrigation, livestock development, horticulture and food processing. He said Punjab needs to get out of the wheat-paddy cycle to ensure better earnings for the farmers. Homeland security and training of police personnel is another area in which Punjab is seeking greater cooperation with Israel, he said.

‘Can’t force small farmers to burn more fuel’

On stubble burning, Amarinder said his sympathies were with the small farmers. “Nearly 10 lakh farmers own less than five acres of land. I cannot ask them to burn more fuel to manage paddy stubble. But I am bound by law to take action against those indulging in burning of paddy straw.

I have written twice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that farmers need to be compensated. But he has not responded to my repeated pleas. I think the number of farmers burning it is not as high as last year. But we will be able to see the results only after the harvesting season is complete. It is a national problem and the states and Centre have to fight it together.”

‘Not every Kashmiri student a terrorist’

In response to a question, the CM said ISI had, for long, been active in Punjab and could be operating through Kashmiri students. He, however, said every student from Kashmir was not a terrorist and the police had so far not established any links of the arrested students with locals.

