No teacher will be transferred for 3 years, says Punjab education minister OP Soni

Punjab education minister OP Soni said on Monday that no teacher of government schools will be transferred for the next three years.

He was addressing a programme organised to honour teachers at Virsa Vihar Centre here. Around 250 teachers across the state were felicitated by the minister during the function.

“The Punjab education department has transferred almost all teachers and now no teacher will be transferred before the completion of three-year tenure in their respective schools, said the minister.

He also said teachers are the real heroes and they should do their duty honesty for imparting quality education.

He said teachers have been deployed in schools of border areas of Punjab and efforts will be made to improve the standard of education and infrastructure in the border schools.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 21:43 IST