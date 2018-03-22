Now, pay more for drinking at Chandigarh hotels, restaurants

Come April 1, bachhus lovers will have to pay more for a drink at Chandigarh hotels, lounges and restaurants as the Chandigarh excise and taxation department has increased their annual license fee by 25%, and assessment fee and excise duty by 10%.

Under the Liquor Policy 2018-19 released on March 20, which will come into force on April 1, annual license fee of bars has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7.50 lakh, assessment fee from Rs 30 per bulk litre to Rs 33 per bulk litre, and excise duty from Rs 20 to 28 per bulk litre.

As such, for instance, a 330ml beer bottle, which earlier cost Rs 165, will now cost around Rs 200. There are around 125 bars in city. Besides, Chandigarh administration has also increased the price of countrymade and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sold at liquor vends by 15%. But there is no change in the rates of wine and beer.

Ankit Gupta, president, Chandigarh Hospitality Association, said since the excise department had increased rates of all three components, part of the hike will be passed on to customers.

Also read | Chandigarh excise policy out: Liquor to cost 15% more in Chandigarh

Chandigarh invites bids for liquor vends

The excise department has invited bids for allocating 93 liquor vends in city, before the bids open on March 28.

For 2017-18, the department had offered 77 vends for auction, but seven could not be sold. For the 2018-19 fiscal, there will be 93 liquor vends, as 20 more liquor vends, which were closed last year after the apex court banned sale of liquor within 500 meters from national and state highways, will be reopened.

The highest reserve price of Rs 5.51 crore is for a liquor vend at the Sector-30 market, while for the liquor vends at Dhanas Colony and Sector-42 market, the reserve price is Rs 5 crore each.