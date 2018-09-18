NRI woman killed, kin hurt in shootout at Tanda gun house in Hoshiarpur

A 40-year-old NRI woman was killed and her sister-in-law critically injured during a firing incident at a gun house in Tanda, here on Tuesday.

The deceased Sarabjit Kaur who was a widow had returned from Canada on September 7. Her sister-in-law Dalvir Kaur, 50, of Jhawan village is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The accused, 18-year-old Amanpreet Singh, is son of the Chahal Gun House owner Sarabjit Singh. The accused was present in the gun house when around 1pm, the two women came , said police. An altercation broke between the two women following which the accused shot at them.

Three bullets hit Sarabjit Kaur who died on the spot while Dalvir sustained a bullet in her abdomen. Accused fled from the spot after the incident.

The police did not confirm the cause of teen’s rage but are suspecting illicit relations as the reason behind the firing. During the incident, five rounds were fired, said police.

The entire episode was captured in the CCTV camera.The police have refused to share the footage but confirmed that Amanpreet had opened fire.

Tanda deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurpreet Singh Gill said, “It is not clear yet if Amanpreet had any altercation with the women before the shootout.”

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elanchazhian said, “A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and a manhunt launched to nab the culprit.”

“The motive is not clear yet. Accused’s father said he knew the deceased but was not present at the time of incident,” said the SSP. The gun house owner refused to talk to the media.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 19:30 IST