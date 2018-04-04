Paddy worth Rs 40 crore found embezzled in Amritsar, DFSC suspended

The food and civil supplies department, Punjab has stumbled upon embezzlement of paddy worth at least Rs 40 crore in Amritsar, when a local rice mill owner Verru Mal was found missing with 400 truckloads of paddy.

As an immediate fallout, the food and civil supplies department has suspended Amritsar district food and supplies controller (DFSC) AP Singh and had moved a case to seek permission of the government for a vigilance probe against the staff based in Amritsar that allegedly failed to check the embezzlement.

The missing paddy was sent to Mal’s mill in the kharif season of 2017, but on checking it was found missing.

“The exact quantum of embezzlement was still not known and we are trying to ascertain the loss. It’s a failure of monitoring by the local officials,” said a senior food department official on condition of anonymity.

A team of food department led by additional director rice Amarjit Singh has reached Amritsar to investigate the shortfall. Singh said there are a large number of godowns owned by Veeru Mal, which were checked and it was found that 400 truckloads of paddy was missing.

The said rice mills have also obtained a cash credit limit of Rs 200 crore from Punjab National Bank (PNB). It came to the notice of the bank officials and the food department after they found that the mills don’t have the required stocks.

PNB general manager PS Chauhan confirmed that the owner, who is now absconding, has taken Rs 200 crore cash credit limit and said, “We are moving against the miller legally and will take possession of the property which has food grain and machinery as collateral.”

The bank officials on Monday also asked the Amritsar police and local administration to take control of the rice mills as their owner couldn’t be found at the known addresses.

“Our directions were clear that a miller can’t pledge the food grain stocks, but in this case he went against regulations. So, we are moving for an action against him,” said a food department official who doesn’t want to be named.