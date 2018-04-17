Parking fee rollback: Chandigarh MC puts ball in admn’s court

Facing flak from within its own party, the opposition Congress and local citizens for twice since December last year, the BJP-ruled municipal corporation on Monday put the ball in the UT administration’s court to roll back the hike.

MC councillors at a House meeting on Monday approved a 10-day notice period before cancellation of the city’s parking lot agreement with contractor Arya Toll Infra.

The House also said that the MC write to the secretary, local bodies, UT administration, to roll back the rates, which were doubled on April 1 (from Rs 10 to Rs 20 for four-wheel vehicles and from Rs 5 to Rs 10 for two-wheelers for two hours).

It must be noted that the local bodies department has in the past rejected several decisions of the House.

MC commissioner Jitinder Yadav was urged by the House to issue the termination notice to the contractor and forward it to the secretary, local bodies, for approval.

However, Yadav’s response was that the MC was “legally bound” to not roll back the hike. All recommendations by him (Yadav) and the House will be sent to the secretary, local bodies, for a final decision, he added.

The House also recommended penalisation of Arya Toll Infra for several violations of its contract with the MC, including staff not wearing uniforms and out of order CCTV cameras.

In the six-hour meeting on Monday, all councillors barring BJP councillor Arun Sood, lambasted the contractor for parking lot violations. They also did not spare MC officials for making what they said was a “wishy-washy” report on violations and increasing the parking rates.

Sood, however, justified the hike saying that company had converted parking space to smart parking lots from which the civic body was generating huge revenues.

Earlier, former mayor Raj Bala Malik, chairperson of the committee constituted by mayor Davesh Moudgil to look into the violations, tabled a 90 page report on the same and said the company was “befooling” the common man . (For violations see box)

“Sitting in air-conditioned rooms will not make us understand the pain which the residents are going through. The agency has not bought the civic body because we have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with it,” she said.

MC joint commissioner Tejdeep Singh Saini said the parking lots were being checked daily and fines of Rs 87,000 had been imposed for various violations.