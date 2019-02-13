Pilgrims robbed outside Golden Temple, two held

The police on Tuesday night have arrested two thieves for robbing pilgrims of mobile phone and cash outside the Golden Temple.

The accused have been identified as Meenakshi Khatri and Vivek Jawala, both residents of Vijay Nagar in Delhi.

A case has been registered against the two accused at Amritsar E-division police station.

The police sources said, after receiving information about theft incidents, a police team, led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sardool Singh, conducted a raid to nab them. During the raid, it was found that the two accused were moving around outside the Golden Temple and were searching for more victims.

Giving details, ASI Sardool Singh, said, “At around 7 in the evening, the accused were moving around outside the shrine. As they saw police, they tried to flee away from the spot. However, they were nabbed. Three mobile phones and one ladies purse, having aadhar card and cash, all amounting to over ₹1 lakh, were recovered from their possession.”

He added, “A case has been registered under Sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The arrested are in police custody and efforts are being made to investigate the case and to know if they area part of a bigger gang.”

