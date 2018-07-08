PM to address farmers’ rally in Punjab’s Muktsar on July 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a farmers’s rally that the SAD-BJP is organising in Malout, Muktsar district, on July 11. State BJP chief Shwait Malik, who chaired a series of meetings in Jalandhar to oversee the arrangements, said, “The SAD-BJP would hold this rally as a thanksgiving to the Prime Minister for the recent decision of the Union cabinet on the historic increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of kharif crops.” BJP Muktsar president, Rajesh Phatela said, “We have a target of gathering over 1 lakh people at the rally.”

It will be the first show of strength by the SAD-BJP after the alliance was routed and the Congress led by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh made a come-back during the assembly polls held in 2017. It is also the first joint show of the alliance partners after BJP national president Amit Shah especially arrived in Chandigarh to sort out ‘issues’ with the alliance.

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal will chair the event. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who presided over a meeting of party legislators, party candidates and district presidents at the head office here, said, “The rally will be attended by farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. The party rank and file and farmers of Punjab are anxiously waiting to give a rousing welcome to the Prime Minister on his bold and decisive step to implement the Swaminathan Commission report, calling for 50% profit on input cost.”

“We are confident this will be a historic occasion on which the farming community will come together on one platform to thank Narendra Modi for the largesse extended to the farming community,” he added.