Police constable held for rape bid on 10-year-old in Ludhiana

A 30-year-old constable was arrested on the charge of trying to rape a minor at Harkrishan Vihar in Meharban on Wednesday.

The accused is identified as Avtar Singh of Madirawal village in Moga.He was deputed at Meharban police station and was living with one of his colleagues in a rented accommodation since three days in the same locality as that of the victim.

In her complaint to the police, mother of the victim claimed that she had gone to her neighbour’s house when her 10-year-old daughter was sleeping in their rented accommodation. “Suddenly when the lights in the room turned off, I called for my daughter. When she didn’t respond, I went back to the room and was shocked to see the accused there,” she alleged.

“When I turned the lights on, I saw that the accused had removed clothes of my daughter and had tried to rape her,” she claimed. She added that on seeing her, the accused fled.

Meharban police station SHO, Sub-inspector Davinder Sharma said police lodged a case immediately after the complaint was received.

The accused was arrested late Wednesday, when he was trying to escape from the city, police said.

The police registered a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 511 (attempt to rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the accused.