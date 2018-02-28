PSPCL sends notice to Punjab police for power ‘theft’

After a week-long probe, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has sent a notice to Punjab Police and slapped a fine of Rs 6,800 for alleged power theft at Zail police post of Ajit Nagar in Sangrur, on Wednesday.

The PSPCL officials have also written to the anti-theft police station for registration of a theft case against the Zail police post in-charge. Sources said that the PSPSL employees had gone to Zail police post to give notice regarding the fine, but cops allegedly refused to take it. Following this, the department decided to send the notice through post.

“There was an illegal power connection at the Zail police post. The department has slapped a fine of Rs 3,802 as fine for theft and additional Rs 3,000 as compound charges. We have sent a notice to the police regarding this through postal services today,” said Badrukhan sub-divisional officer (SDO) Minder Singh.

Confirming the fine amount and the notice being sent, executive engineer Sukhwant Singh said, “A recommendation has been made for an FIR (first information report) to be registered against the cops responsible for the power theft. We have also written to the anti-theft police station in Patiala.”

The PSPCL team raided Zail police post in Ajit Nagar on February 20 and allegedly found an illegal connection. It was removed by junior engineer (JE) Jagdeep Singh. The police officials, however, have denied that any illegal power connection was there. They have claimed that power is being supplied through a meter and the department is paying power bills.

“There was no illegal connection. We have paid Rs 10,000 as power bills, recently. The fine might be related to the dwellers of the area, who were getting water through a tubewell,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

It is pertinent to mention that two days after, JE Jagdeep Singh was booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the city police station, on a woman’s complaint.

However, the JE claimed that he is being targeted due to the raid conducted at the Zail police post.

Representatives of around 10 NGOs have submitted a memorandum to assistant commissioner Deepjot Kaur demanding that the ‘false’ case against the JE should be withdrawn.