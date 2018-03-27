Punjab and Haryana HC imposes fresh restrictions on liquor vends along highways

The high court has directed states of Punjab and Haryana that liquor vends outside the main towns but which are within the municipal limits be allowed only after getting permission from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The high court order came on the petition of an NGO, Arrive Safe, which alleged that vends are being allowed in violation of the Supreme Court order.

The high court said for the safety of people, no liquor vend outside the towns, cities and villages but falling in the municipal areas on the highways should be allowed to operate without a nod from the NHAI. The court said it will be for the NHAI to grant permission in individual cases.

The Supreme Court has banned opening of liquor vends within 500 meters from highways, but has allowed the same in municipal limits. Now, this order puts fresh restrictions on governments on opening of liquor vends within municipal limits on highways.