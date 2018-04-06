Punjab and Haryana HC seeks fee hike panel record from two medical colleges

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought records of the fee-determining committees’ deliberations in the form of an affidavit from two private medical institutes, Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College, Amritsar, and Adesh University, Bathinda.

The two colleges have announced a fee structure that is at least twice of what the government fixed for the course. While SGRDMC announce to charge Rs 36 lakh (including 15% of total tuition fee as registration) for MD/MS (clinical) course, while Adesh announced to charge Rs 49 lakh for the same course, even as the state government fixed Rs 19 lakh.

Adesh University had moved the high court against the government notification on fixing of fee and distribution of seats on April 3. SGRDMC had approached the court on April 2 and a notice of motion was set for May 1 but the court advanced the case and heard it on Friday too.

Meanwhile, the state filed a reply that there is absolutely no restriction as per the number of seats to be filled up. The court fixed the next hearing on April 25. Adesh’s counsels Ramanpreet Singh Bara and Jatinder Gill said, “We will provide the fee committee records showing on what basis the fee has been fixed”. The government’s director of medical education and research, Avnish Kumar, didn’t respond to calls.