Punjab budget session Day 3: Speaker rejects resolution on Jallianwala Bagh, MLAs stage walkout

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Thursday staged a walkout from the House on the issue of rejection of party’s resolution about bringing the government on board to write to the British government for tendering an apology on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, besides including names of martyrs like Sardar Bhagat Singh and Sardar Udham Singh in government records.

Leading the charge, leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and party’s Sunam MLA Aman Arora said by rejecting the proposals without citing any valid reasons, the government and the speaker denigrated the honour of the great martyrs who made supreme sacrifices in the freedom struggle, besides thousands of innocents who lost their lives in the Jallianwala pogrom.

Arora brought to the notice of the House that a motion regarding alleged ₹31,000 crore food scam during the SAD-BJP government was also rejected by the speaker, saying the issue could be raised only during the thanks-giving session.

SAD contests refusal to admit adjournment motion

Earlier, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also objected to speaker’s move not to admit adjournment motion on the issue of farm distress in the Zero Hour. Speaker Rana KP refused to allow the adjournment motion, saying the mandatory two-hour notice was not given before the it was moved.

Akali MLAs Bikram Singh Majithia and Parminder Dhindsa contested speaker’s contention, saying the notice was given on Wednesday night to a Vidhan Sabha officer and it was given received officially. To this, the speaker said the rules stated that the notice could have been received only by the secretary of the House. The SAD MLAs then asked the speaker if he will take action against the employee who received the notice. The speaker said even the members should be aware of the rules.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 23:37 IST