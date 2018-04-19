Punjab CM approves accident insurance for scribes
Every accredited journalist in the state would be covered under accident insurance to the tune of Rs 5 lakh.punjab Updated: Apr 19, 2018 20:42 IST
Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday approved extension of the facility of accidental insurance cover to 4,200 accredited mediapersons with yellow cards.
A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said that every accredited and yellow card holder journalist in the state would be covered under accident insurance to the tune of Rs 5 lakh.
The department of information and public relations has selected an insurance company and an agreement will be signed soon.