Punjab CM approves accident insurance for scribes

Every accredited journalist in the state would be covered under accident insurance to the tune of Rs 5 lakh.

punjab Updated: Apr 19, 2018 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh(HT FIle)

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday approved extension of the facility of accidental insurance cover to 4,200 accredited mediapersons with yellow cards.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said that every accredited and yellow card holder journalist in the state would be covered under accident insurance to the tune of Rs 5 lakh.

The department of information and public relations has selected an insurance company and an agreement will be signed soon.

