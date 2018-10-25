Punjab CM seeks Israeli co-operation in recycling of sewage in cities

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday, sought Israel’s cooperation in enabling recycling of sewage in five major cities of the state, to pollution and generating water for irrigation purposes.

The CM held extensive talks in Jerusalem with Israel’s minister for energy and water resources, Dr Yuval Steinitz, on the issue of water management to boost water conservation in Punjab.

The CM was impressed with the fact that 95% of sewage was being recycled for agriculture in Israel and said Punjab would like to do the same in urban areas.

Amarinder apprised the Israeli minister of the problems being faced by the state on the water front as a result of its depleting water table caused by melting glaciers.

While Punjab was power surplus, water resources remained a challenge for the state, which was trying to get out of the paddy-wheat cycle to save this precious resource, he said.

Steinitz said Israel would be happy to extend all possible support, keeping in view the close historical, cultural and business ties it has with India.

The minister underlined the need for proper water management through assessment of the total requirement and availability.

He pointed out that Israel was having its fifth year of drought but was managing its water needs through measures, such as double desalination. The CM invited the minister to visit Punjab to strengthen cooperation between the two sides.

Amarinder later visited sites in the Old City of Jerusalem, including the Indian Hospice, an over 800-year-old memorial, that is revered by Indian Muslims as a shrine in the memory of Hazrat Farid ud-Din Ganj Shakar, or Baba Farid as he is popularly known.

The hospice was gifted by the locals to the Sufi saint, who hailed from Punjab’s Faridkot, and is believed to have stayed in Jerusalem for some time.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Investment Opportunities in Punjab’, organised in Tel Aviv by the Embassy of India , the CM said, “Besides offering cheap power and single window clearances, the state has excellent communication and transport linkages to boost the ease of doing business.”

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 09:57 IST