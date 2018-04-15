Punjab gives nod to use of tractor-trolleys for lifting foodgrains

The Punjab government has allowed the use of tractor-trolleys for lifting of food grains and other agriculture produce from mandis. The department of transport is all set to notify the guidelines and procedure for grant of permit/license to tractor-trolleys and their registration.

An official spokesperson said the decision had been taken to prevent any attempt by transporters to indulge in cartelisation in the ongoing Rabi season.

He added the new rates worked out with transporters for lifting of food grains had yielded annual saving of Rs 150 crore. Even with an annual average increase of just 5-7%, this indicated that the previous government had caused losses to be tune of Rs 1,250 crore for the state exchequer on this account alone, he claimed.

The spokesperson said that there was no legal bar on the use of tractor-trolleys as good transport vehicles.

However, the owners were required to register their tractor-trolleys if they intended to use them commercially, as per the notification of the Union ministry of road transport and highways. The trolleys need not be called to office for registration and registration certificates and permits may be issued on the spot in a camp mode.