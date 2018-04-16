Punjab govt asks private medical colleges for Rs 10 lakh ‘earnest money’ under 1998 guideline

A Punjab government directive of April 4, asking principals of private medical, dental, ayurvedic, homeopathic, physiotherapy colleges, and nursing colleges and schools to deposit ‘Earnest Money’ running into lakhs, within 15 days, is causing much heartburn among the management of these institutes.

The reason, the order that the directorate of research and medical education (DMRE) has issued, cites a 1998 guideline of the government that had not been implemented for the past two decades. (HT has a copy of the DMRE’s order).

The government has asked for Rs 10 lakh from private medical colleges, Rs 8 lakh from private dental colleges, Rs 6 lakh from private ayurvedic institutes and Rs 4 lakh from private homeopathic institutes. It has asked for Rs 1 lakh each from private nursing colleges and schools, institutions running medical diploma, lab technology, radiography diploma, BSc (medical technology) and BSc in radiography and physiotherapy courses.

A DMRE official admitted that the department had been at fault for not implementing the ‘Earnest Money’ condition for 20 years.

Private colleges cry foul

“We have sent the DRME order to the finance department and are looking into our legal options. We are fulfilling the terms and conditions of the Medical Council of India. Where is the need to burden us?,” questioned a senior functionary of a private medical college.

Another functionary of the dental college said, “From where will we arrange such a hefty amount of ₹8 lakh. This, even as we are fulfilling all the terms and conditions of the State and the Indian Dental Association. The majority of our seats remained vacant this year.”

Attempt to secure students future, says health dept

Principal secretary, health, Sanjay Kumar said, “This is an attempt to secure the future of medical students as closure of private colleges had left them in the lurch in the recent past. We will create better infrastructure.”