Punjab IFS officer appears in NGT after warrant

A day after he was issued non-bailable warrant, Punjab-cadre Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Harsh Kumar appeared in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The warrant was issued by the tribunal after Harsh Kumar, who is posted as chief conservator (information technology), failed to appear for the hearing to explain his stance.

The summons were issued on a petition filed against Kumar for issuing orders for felling of trees in the kandi (sub-mountainous) belt of Mohali district in January despite the NGT orders putting a blanket ban on the tree felling in the area.

The NGT had asked him to appear in person on March 1. Kumar had said he failed to appear for Monday’s hearing since his father was unwell. Earlier, he had said his January orders were misinterpreted.

“I clarified certain things with the NGT. I told that the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued status quo order on my transfer from the post of chief conservator (hills) to chief conservator (information technology) as the petitioner had not shared information with the NGT,” Kumar said.

“I will further explain my position on Thursday as how my orders were misinterpreted,” said Kumar who demanded a copy of the petition.