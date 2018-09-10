Punjab man, jailed in Saudi Arabia on theft charges, returns home

Lodged in Saudi Arabia’s Safar Jail since four months, Gurdaspur resident, Kamal Manjinder Singh, 38, returned home on Sunday with the help of Union minister Sushma Swaraj and Aam Aadmi Party Punjab convener and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann.

Kamal was jailed on theft charges. The Hindustan Times had reported about the incident on September 4,2018.

Kamal had gone abroad on September 24, 2017 with the help of a Gurdaspur travel agent, Mandeep, by paying him ₹2 lakh.

Kamal had gone for two years to work as a trailer driver for a UAE- based company — Hota Bin Tamin — for 1,400 Riyal a month.

“The company did not pay me and when I asked for the same, I was framed and sent to Safar Jail on the charges of stealing from the company,” Kamal said. “Even though I had got my driving licence within seven months,yet I worked as a mechanic for the company.They even took away my licence before sending me to jail,” he said.

Kamal said, after undergoing imprisonment for three months,he contacted Bhagwant Mann from jail urging him to get him and other Indians released from the jail.

Kamal said, “Bhagwant Mann asked me to make a video from the jail and post it on his Facebook account.”

Kamal with three other boys including Hardeep Singh of Ludhiana, Vivek Bharti of Allahabad and Nasim Khan of Mathura made the video and posted it on social media platform, following which Bhagwant Mann raised the issue with Swaraj.

The Union minister in turn contacted the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and got Kamal released and also got him an exit visa for India within one day.

The Gurdaspur resident landed at Delhi airport on Saturday evening and reached Gurdaspur on Sunday morning.

Kamal’s wife Sonia, father Budh Singh,grandmother Surjit Kaur and close relatives thanked Sushma Swaraj and Bhagwant Mann for getting him released.

