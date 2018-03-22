Punjab MPs seek better communication lines on Amarnath route

A delegation of members of Parliament (MPs) from Punjab, led by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief and Gurdaspur MP Sunil Jakhar, met the Union communication minister, Manoj Sinha, and asked him to provide better communication facilities to pilgrims on the Amarnath route.

Jakhar, in a press statement issued on Wednesday, said that Amarnath Langar Seva Samiti had been offering free food at Pissu Top point on the Pahalgam-Chandanwari route during the yatra in Jammu and Kashmir for the past two decades. “However, due to lack of communication facilities around the Pissu Top area, both devotees and administrators had to face problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sinha has assured him that adequate arrangements will be made by the government in this regard. Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu MP and Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla had also accompanied Jakhar.