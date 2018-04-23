Punjab Police arrest gangster wanted in multiple crimes

The Police police claimed to have arrested a wanted gangster, who was also declared a proclaimed offender two years ago, in Fatehgarh Sahib on Monday.

The accused Raj Kumar alias Raju of Chehlan village in Mansa district was arrested from Sirhind village of Fatehgarh Sahib district, where he was working at a stud house using a fake identity.The police recovered a .12 pistol and three live cartridges from his possession.

Raju was involved in the killing of former Punjab minister Teja Singh Dhillon’s son Sandeep Singh Dhillon in 2009. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2012. However, he came out of jail on parole in 2013 and jumped the parole in that case.

Raju was again arrested in 2014 in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case.

In 2016, he escaped from police custody while on way to court hearing from the Hoshiarpur jail to Mansa court with the help of his accomplices.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Alka Meena said, “Accused Raju was wanted in nine cases involving snatching, loot, dacoity and kidnapping.” The police team laid a trap to nab him based on a tip off with the CIA that Raju was conspiring to commit dacoity in Sirhind, said police.

He tried to fled the spot and also fired at the police party but the CIA staff over powered him, said the SSP. During preliminary interrogation, he revealed his identity and confessed about his involvement in Sandeep Dhillon’s murder, said Meena.

“Raju had also kidnapped a rice miller from Bhikhi town and released him after getting a ransom of Rs 5 lakh in 2016. He and his accomplice had also looted Rs 6.5 lakh from a wine contractor in Bhudhlada,” she said.

She said after committing the crimes, he used to travel to Ajmer Sharif to hide and take shelter.