Punjab police cop arrested for smuggling drugs into Kapurthala jail

Raising concerns about the jail security, a head constable with the Punjab Police was caught on Friday while trying to smuggle drugs into Modern Kapurthala Jail on Thursday night.

The jail staff recovered 260 intoxicant tablets and three tobacco packets from accused Jinder Kumar,36, while frisking him when he reported for duty.

Kumar was transferred to the jail six months back from Kapurthala Police Line. “His unwillingness to undergo checking made the security staff suspicious.The jail staff found intoxicant tablets hidden in his turban and tobacco in his shoes,” said jail superintendent Surinderpal Khanna.

“Kumar was trying to supply the drugs to an inmate — Raj Kumar Kala — who in turn used to sell drugs in jail. Kala is undergoing 10-year imprisonment under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act,” Khanna said.

“A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act and he has been handed over to the police. He will be suspended,” said Khanna. The inmate is yet to be charged.

“A departmental inquiry has been launched to probe the matter and check the involvement of any other official,” Khanna said.

Mobiles used to run the network

Inquiry officer, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Avtar Singh said that during preliminary interrogations, Kumar confessed that he bought the drugs from a former inmate, an aide of Kala.

Despite the prison authorities claiming of having security arrangements in place, the recoveries involving mobile phones and other objectionable items have been going on unabated over the past several year.

This year, around 50 mobile phones have been seized by the jail staff so far.

On August 22, Kotwali police booked two inmates after recovering 140 intoxicant tablets from a prisoner during a surprise checking in the jail.

Earlier, on July 23, 33 gm intoxicant powder was seized and 12 inmates were booked.Last year in April, Kabal Singh, a security guard, was arrested by Kapurthala police on the charges of smuggling drugs in jail.

