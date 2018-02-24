Rain brings down turnout in Ludhiana MC polls

Rain across the city on Saturday morning appeared to have dampened the spirits of voters in Ludhiana, as the turnout for the municipal corporation elections was recorded at 59%, down from the 65% witnessed in the last elections held in 2012. The results will be out on February 27.

Voting otherwise concluded amid minor clashes and allegations of the Congress misusing government machinery. The last MC was held by the SAD-BJP.

In all, 494 contestants were in fray for the 95 wards. Voting started at 8 am and the gates of the polling stations were closed by 4pm, though allowing those already inside to exercise their franchise. Ludhiana has 10.5 lakh voters, of whom 5.7 lakh are male, 4.8 lakh female and 23 of the third gender. Among the men, 59.7% cast their vote, while the figure was 57.7% for women, though only one third gender voter showed up.

The voting started at a slow pace in the morning due to rain. By 10am, the poll percentage was barely 13%, and went up to 15% by 2pm.

Besides Ludhiana, bypolls were held for a ward each in Payal and Jagraon municipal councils, results of ehich came out by the night — at Payal, which recorded 82.3% turnout, the Congress candidate won, while Jagraon (79.9%) saw the BJP nominee coming up trumps.