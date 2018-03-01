Shimla records ‘warm’ winter

Shimla was warm this winter as the temperatures were nearly two degrees above average, a Met official said here on Thursday.

Manmohan Singh, director of the Meteorological Office here, said the average minimum temperature of the town in January was 4.7°C, which was 2.1 degrees more than the average.

“In past five years, the hill state whose economy largely depends on horticulture, agriculture and hydropower, received lowest precipitation during the past two winter months,” Singh said. “This was due to absence of any significant western disturbance in the state,” he added.

In February, the average minimum temperature of Shimla was 5.5°C, 1.9 degrees higher than the average.

Likewise, the average minimum temperature of Kalpa town, 250 km from Shimla, was -2.2°C in January. In February, it was -0.8°C — 1.1 degrees higher than the average.

The official blamed lack of precipitation across the state for the abnormal high temperatures in the state capital.

The cumulative rainfall in the state from January 1 to February 28 was 55.1 mm, 72% deficient from the long-period average. During 2016, the precipitation in the state during this period was 71% less than the average.

Last year, he said, it was 4% more than average during this period.