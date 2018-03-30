Sikh hardliners call for unity to continue ‘Khalsa’s battle’

Sikh hardliners, who gathered at Gurdwara Lakhnour Sahib in Ambala on Thursday to pay tributes to Sikh rights activist Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa at his bhog ceremony, have appealed the members of the community to get united to carry on Khalsa’s battle for the release of Sikh prisoners.

Khalsa had committed suicide by jumping off a water tank at his native village Thaska Ali in Kurukshetra district on March 20.

Parallel jathedars Baljeet Singh Daduwal, Dhian Singh Mand and Amrik Singh Ajnala, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-Amritsar) president Simaranjit Singh Mann and Ramandeep Singh Bhangchari of Akali Dal 1920 addressed the gathering and asked the people to continue the fight until the Sikh prisoners lodged in various jails of the country, who have completed their sentence, get released.

“There is need to get united for the cause of the community,” said Daduwal.

Assandh BJP MLA Bakshish Singh Virk, who was also present at the bhog ceremony, was asked to impress upon the Haryana government to take action against cops, allegedly responsible for forcing Khalsa to jump to death.

Meanwhile, a procession carrying Khalsa’s ashes proceeded to Punjab. The ashes will be taken to various parts of Punjab, including the three Takhts, before their immersion at Gurdwara Patalpuri Sahib, Kiratpur, on March 31.

“We will visit to several places, including Akal Takht, Amritsar, Takht Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, and Takht Keshgarh Sahib at Anandpur Sahib. The procession will culminate at Gurdwara Patalpuri Sahib, Kiratpur, for the immersion of ashes,” said Bhangchari.

“At the bhog ceremony, the Sikh leaders gave a message that Khalsa’s supreme sacrifice should not go in vain. He has helped to unite the entire Sikh community,” Bhangchari added.

On Thursday, the procession will cover Patiala, Sunam, Mansa, Talwandi Sabo and the night stay will be at Takht Damdama Sahib.

On Friday, the procession will pass through Kotshamir, Bathinda, Bargari, Kotkapura, Mudki, Talwandi Bhai, Zira, Harike Pattan, Sarhali, Tarn Taran and the night stay will be at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The next day’s journey will start from the Akal Takht and will cover Jandiala Guru, Kartarpur, Jalandhar, Phagwara, Banga and Nawanshahr before reaching Takht Keshgarh at Anandpur Sahib. From there it will proceed to Kiratpur.

Meanwhile, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjit Singh GK, Delhi BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) president Paramjit Singh Sarna, Haryana SGPC (ad hoc) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda and leaders of United Akali Dal and Dal Khalsa were also present.

