Sukhna water level crosses 1,155 ft mark, highest in four years

With the city recording moderate rainfall last year, the water level of Sukhna Lake has improved this year as it has reached the mark of 1,155.2 feet, highest in last four years.

In 2015, the water level was recorded below 1,153 feet. In 2016, it crossed 1,155 feet mark and in 2017, it decreased to 1,152 feet.

Giving details, an official from the MC engineering department, requesting anonymity, said, “The water level of Sukhna Lake in July increases or decreases based on how much rainfall was received in the previous year.”

“Last year in September, the water level had reached up to 1,161.9 feet, the closest it has been in the recent time. The ideal water level is 1,163 feet,” said the official.

“Rainfall between 800-1,000mm will ensure that we don’t have to pump water artificially into the lake,” added the official.

According to the officials, evaporation is the main factor for decrease in water level. Summer sun also contributes to the receding water level.

Indian meteorological Department (IMD) officials said, “Monsoon is expected in the last week of June. Moderate monsoon is expected in the region this year. Chandigarh falls under the Haryana region, here the normal rainfall is 460.5 mm.”

Environmentalist Santosh Kumar said, “The intensity of rain is as important as the quantity of the rain. Sukhna Lake has a surface area of 1.5 sq km with a catchment area of 42 sq km. Rainfall above 50 to 60 mm is required to create a strong run off which reaches the lake.”

“Last year, the city received 100mm rainfall four times, it contributed to the rise of water level,” Kumar added.