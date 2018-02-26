Taking a dip for fun, two boys drown in Yamuna near Yamunanagar

Two boys — Sarvjeet Singh, 14, and Vishnu, 16, — drowned in the Yamuna river on the outskirts of Yamunanagar city on Sunday evening. The duo were among a group of friends who had gone to the river to have a bath, the police claimed. The police have recovered the two-wheeler by the banks of the river and also the clothes of the two boys.

A friend of the two, Bobby, told the police that when they went into the river on Sunday, Sarvjeet and Vishnu, went into the deep end of the river and could not recover.

The body of Vishnu, a Class-10 student of Nav Prabhat School, Jagadhri, Yamunanagar, and a resident of Gadholi village, has been recovered. Divers had been pressed into service to hunt for the body of Sarvjeet, a student at Swami Vivekanand School, Yamunagar, and a resident of Tejali village.

Jagadhri Sadar police station incharge Naveen Kumar said, “Vishnu’s body has been sent for post-mortem at the Yamunanagar civil hospital and family members of the students have been informed. Investigation is on and the police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.”