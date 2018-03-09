Thieves steal liquor, night suits, sunglasses from former colonel’s house 

Thieves stole two liquor bottles, two night suits and two sunglasses from a former Colonel’s house in Sector 35 here early Thursday morning.

The accused had stolen two bottles of Johnny Walker whisky, from house of Col Gulzar Rai (retd), 65. The accused had broken the lockers and sneaked in when the family was asleep.

Col Rai said on Thursday around 5am his daughter heard noise from the ground floor and woke him and his wife informing them that someone had entered the house.

The family informed the police and opened the door. But by that time, the thieves had fled. The Police Control Room (PCR) came around 6am. It was found that the grill of the outer window was removed and the rooms on the ground floor were ransacked.

The accused had removed the bathroom tank and kept it in the verandah. Also, a blanket, helmet, ladies purse, ladies shoes were all stacked near the window but the thieves didn’t take them.

Police have registered a case under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespass) of the IPC at Sector-36 police station.