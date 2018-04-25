Three drug peddlers including woman arrested in Punjab

The Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of drug peddlers with the arrest of three persons, including a woman, near Sirhind.

They used to supply heroin to people in the rural areas and to youngsters, police said.

On a secret information that a group of peddlers, along with a woman, was active in the area and they supplied drugs to peddlers, police set up a checkpost at Madhopur Chowk on the GT road near Sirhind and intercepted a vehicle and took three occupants in custody, they said.

During search, police seized 110 gram of heroin and those arrested were identified as Princedeep Singh alias Prince resident of Badali Ala Singh, Gurinder Singh alias Dara resident of Railon and a woman, police said.

Police said all the three have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and during further interrogation more information is likely to come out.