Three young lives lost in road accidents in Faridkot, Moga

Three men were killed in the two accidents in the region on Tuesday night. The victims were identified as Baljinder Singh, 19, and Arshpreet Singh, 16, both residents of Panjgrain Kalan in Faridkot, and Amandeep Singh, 22, of Machike village in Moga.

The first accident took place on the Kotkapura-Moga road in Faridkot district, when four men — Baljinder, Arshpreet, Gursewak Singh and Balraj Singh — were returning from Kotkapura to their village Panjgrain Kalan on two bikes around 8 pm. An unidentified vehicle hit the bike that Baljinder and Arshpreet were riding, and they died on the spot, police said. The other two also fell as they lost balance upon being startled by the sound, but only suffered injuries.

Baljinder was appearing for his Class 12 exams and is survived by an elder sister and parents, while Arshpreet was appearing for Class 10 exams and is survived by three sisters and his mother. Police registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and the handed over the bodies to the families after post-mortem examination.

The other accident took place on the Machike-Bilaspur road in Nihal Singh Wala wherein Amandeep Singh died after his bike collided with another bike. Police said Amandeep was going to Machike Kalan village when he collided with another bike, whose rider Jaskaran Singh was also injured. Amandeep was taken to the civil hospital in Nihal Singh Wala where he was declared brought dead. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem, and initiated inquest proceedings.