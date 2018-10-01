To log attendance, GPS-enabled watches for sanitary staff soon in Panchkula

The municipal corporation (MC) has planned to buy around 1,000 smart wrist watches to keep a track of sanitary workers’ attendance. The watches will be GPS-enabled.

Telling about the concept, MC commissioner-cum-administrator Rajesh Jogpal said ITI, a central government undertaking agency, has been entrusted with the task of system integration. “To keep a check on irregularities in attendance of the sanitation staff, we have planned to introduce GPS-enabled wrist watches under the smart city project,” said Jogpal.

These watches will aid the MC to record the attendance of the sanitary staff. Rental charges per month will be paid accordingly. “Workers, including permanent, contractual and outsourced, besides the gardeners, will be provided these watches. With this, the attendance will be taken at the work location and update immediately using GPS networks on a real-time basis. It will keep a tab on shift hours,” said Jogpal.

‘Nagpur MC using same system’

He said recently the Nagpur MC had started using GPS-enabled wrist watches for sanitary staff. Besides the supply of wrist watches, ITI will provideservers, application software, web interface and related management information system reports.

Jogpal said a control room and command centre will also be set up at the MC office in Sector 14. He said it will be operated and maintained by a team of ITI and ₹2 crore will be given to the agency for the same. Officials said the watch will cost around ₹465 per piece and have a unique number, which will be linked with the system interface at the control centre.

Last December, the Panchkula MC started using Google camera pictures through WhatsApp groups toensure the attendance of sanitary staff. The supervisors used to upload the pictures of the staff on WhatsApp groups during the start and the end of shift hours.

There are around 80 garbage collection points in Panchkula. The waste collected from these points is transported by 35 tractor-trailers to the dumping ground in Sector 23. For the secondary transportation of waste, there are six dumpers, three refuse compactors and 15 pick-up vans. The number of sanitation workers are 965 — 594 contractual and 334 outsourced and 27 permanent.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 15:03 IST