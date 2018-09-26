Traffic snarls continue on Panchkula-Shimla highway

A day after a crack developed on the road stretch near Amravati Enclave in Pinjore on the Panchkula-Shimla highway due to incessant rain, inconvenience to the commuters continued as traffic jam was the order of the day on Tuesday. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said it will take around two months to repair the stretch fully.

On Monday, a crack developed on the road stretch around 5pm after which traffic was diverted and four-lane road was converted to double lane. The same exercise was carried out on Tuesday and police were deployed to manage the traffic on the highway. A team of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) carried out inspection and survey for necessary repair work.

Jasbinder Singh, project director, NHAI, said they inspected the spot and will carry out repair work. “A wall needs to be built below the road stretch where the crack has emerged as a precautionary measure. The excessive flow of water from Kaushalaya Dam has hit the surface below and weakened it, which initially seems to be the cause of the crack on road. To avoid a similar incident, we will build a supporting base in the form of a wall. The work will take around two months.”

Officials said as there are apartments and Amravati Enclave near the spot, the water flow from the dam has mainly hit the bank below the stretch. On Monday, a team with the help of JCB machine demolished a divider on the highway for a diversion to ease the traffic flow.

The road from Kalka to Panchkula near Lahore Ghati on NH-22 till Surajpur has been blocked while the cut for traffic diversion has been made a few metres before the Amravati Enclave gate.

8 dwellings damaged, families vacated

Around 8 hutments of a labour colony at Rampur Siyudi village near Amravati Enclave were damaged after the water level of Kaushalya Dam rose on Monday night. The families had to vacate their dwellings as the water entered their houses and several things were swept away.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mukul Kumar said a team from the local administration with a tehsildar visited the spot and made necessary arrangements for the affected people.

“The families were shifted to a nearby community place and food was arranged for them. A report to assess the damage has been sought and the matter will be taken up accordingly,” said Kumar.

Kalka-Shimla train route reopens

Kalka-Shimla train route was reopened after the weather improved in the region on Tuesday.

The railway officials said though initially it was declared that the 94-km rail track would stay closed on Tuesday but the same was opened after carrying out the required maintenance jobs.

