Turning 18: ‘I give my best without worrying about the result’

Mukund Bihani, who topped the commerce stream in Mohali district with 95.6% marks in the Class 12 CBSE board exams, wants to be a chartered accountant and hopes to get admission to Delhi University. An atheist, he believes in his own self.

Name: Mukund Bihani

Born on: April 9, 2000

Badge of honour: District topper of commerce stream, Lawerance Public Senior Secondary School, Sector 51, Mohali

What turning 18 means to me

There is no big change in my life. I do the same things I have been doing earlier. I still watch cartoons and my perspective on life and people remain the same.

What I want to be and why

I want to be a chartered accountant as I have always been interested in the commerce stream. My cousin, Madhur, who cleared chartered accountancy (CA) at the age of 23, introduced me to the world of audit and accounts. I have applied to Delhi University for admission and I am waiting for the cut-off list to be released.

My idea of India

Ours is a developing nation that needs to be more organised; politically and administratively. India is a land of cultures and traditions, where people give importance to social relationships and believe in the idea of unity.

What makes me happy

An outing with family and friends. I love being with my father Sunil, a chief manager at Andhra Bank, mother Neeta, a homemaker and bother Milan, who is studying CA. Prashant, Prachi, Sparsh, Rohan and Sonam are my close pals. Watching action movies adds to my happiness.

What makes me angry

People begging on roads, bus stands, railway stations and other public places make me angry.

My fear and fantasy

I fear darkness. My fantasy is to be the real life Tony Stark (Iron Man). I want to have all his technology. I dream of going on a world tour.

Am I happy where I am?

Yes, I am very satisfied. I aim to give my best to everything, without worrying about the result. I am happy with my overall performance.

What money means to me

Money is important for me to fulfil my dreams, but not at the cost of relationships. I give equal importance to money and relationships as both make one’s life complete.

What makes me proud of India

I am proud of the country for giving us national leaders like Narendra Modi. I may not support his party but deeply respect his ideas and vision to lead the nation. I am proud of the unity and brotherhood among Indians.

What I can’t live without

My family and friends. They complete me and I owe my existence to them.

What social media means to me

I use Facebook and WhatAapp. Social media is just a virtual way to communicate with people in real time. Other than this, I find it a colossal waste of time.

Change I want to see in Chandigarh

I have lived in many different places in the country because of my dad’s transferable job. Chandigarh is heaven, a beautiful city. The only change I want to see in the city is that there should be no beggars at traffic lights or public places. The administration should look into the issue.

Change I want to see in India

I want to see a change in the careless attitude of Indians. They need to be more responsible towards their rights and duties and shun hypocrisy. People had complained about unclean India, but didn’t fully participate in the PM’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

What religion means to me

Religion is nothing to me . I am an atheist, who believes in his own self. If you have worked hard, you will get the result.

My role model and why

I have many role models in life. Different people inspire me differently. For now, I want to say that my English teacher Pratiksha and economics teacher Sonia are very special to me. They are friendly, motivating and always ready to help.