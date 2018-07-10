Two addicts flee Ludhiana drug de-addiction centre

Two drug addicts fled the drug de-addiction centre at the Ludhiana civil hospital on Tuesday, two days after they were admitted to the facility.

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu had got nine addicts, including the two who fled, admitted to the 10-bedded centre on Sunday. Seven of them were discharged by the doctors. The hospital authorities said the two addicts jumped the rear boundary wall of the centre at 2pm on Monday.

“The two were highly addicted and had a sudden craving for heroin and were not able to control it,” said Dr Vivek Goel, a counsellor at the centre.

Nearly two hours before their escape, local MLA Surinder Dawar had checked the centre and met all the addicts. “Two of them demanded stronger medicines than what was being given to them,” the MLA said.

“The doctors do neither provide medicines nor diet to the addicts. Now, I have got the remaining addicts admitted to the Mullanpur civil hospital where the doctors are providing them proper treatment. I will inform the health minister about this so that necessary action can be taken,” Bittu said.

There are three drug deaddiction centres in the district, with the two other at Samrala and Jagraon.

“The seven addicts who were discharged said they were not feeling comfortable here and were missing their friends. They were keen on getting treatment from the outpatient department (OPD) of the hospital so we discharged them today,” said Dr Goel.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Geeta said if the patients are not willing to stay at the centre, they cannot stop them.

Four cops were deployed at the centre after the incident as a security measure, it was learnt.