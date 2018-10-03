Waiter attacked in Panchkula, police register case for attempt to murder

A waiter working at a hotel in Sector 10, Panchkula, was attacked by some miscreants on Tuesday night near the hotel premises, police said. The victim identified as Sunil Kumar, 34, a native of Nepal, who was currently living in a rented accommodation in Haripur village, Sector 4 was stabbed on his neck with a sharp edged weapon by two persons.

Harvinder Singh, manager of Hotel KC Cross Road, in his police complaint submitted that he was at his accommodation in Sector 10 when he received a call from the hotel staff telling that Sunil was attacked outside the hotel. Singh told the police that while taking him to hospital, he asked him about the attackers.

“He told me that the guys who came on a motorcycle were asking for another staff member. The next day when I inquired about the whole incident from the staff, they told me that one housekeeping staff Khemanand had a scuffle with some boys in Sector 21 market and the same night those persons had come outside the hotel for him,” Singh said.

Singh in his complaint said that the attackers also called at the hotel inquiring about the housekeeping boy and even asked the security guard to call him outside, citing to talk to him.

As Khemanand refused, the accused went at the backside of the hotel, found Sunil coming there and attacked him with sharp edged weapon.

Police said the hotel manager rushed Sunil to civil hospital, Sector 6 from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh following his critical condition. Inspector Arvind Kumar, station house officer Sector 5 said the hotel staff had given two names – Shiv Charan alias Nepali and Sundar, both residents of Chandigarh, who allegedly attacked Sunil.

“Sunil was stabbed more than one time on his neck and he is undergoing treatment. On the basis of complaint, we have registered a case. Teams are working to trace the accused in Chandigarh area,” he said.

A case was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (causing grievous hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 21:01 IST