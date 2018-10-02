Wedding wish unfulfilled, woman sues matchmaking website in Chandigarh, gets ₹70K

She wanted to get married and had paid ₹58,650 to a matchmaking web portal, but as Wedding Wish Pvt Ltd in Sector 36 failed fulfil her wishes, it has to now refund the entire sum to her with ₹7,000 as compensation and ₹5,000 as litigation costs.

In her late twenties and a resident of Sector 27, the woman filed a consumer complaint against the company alleging that on June 2, 2016, she had signed up by paying ₹58,650 for a 12-month the ‘royal’ plan. About 21 profiles of potential partners had to be sent to her account and meetings and conferences arranged by the company with the ones she had selected.

Matches proposed were ‘meaningless’

However, the matches proposed were “meaningless,” not up to her expectations and even though the company had been asked repeatedly to recommend suitable men to her it did not do so, the complainant said.

A legal notice dated July 30, 2016, was then sent to the website.

The company on its part claimed that the customer herself had terminated the deal and that though they were bound to provide 21 profiles they had sent 37 till date to her as a “ goodwill gesture.”

Client rejected meetings, calls, says company

Work on profiles in which the woman had shown interest was continuing when in August 2016 she started rejecting the meetings and conference calls and stopped taking calls from its executives, the company said.

The consumer forum observed that merely by attaching details of various phone call recordings between the complainant and the firm did not mean that the demands of its client had been fulfilled. “In the absence of suitable profiles it was not possible for the complainant to estimate the suitability of the proposed boys for matrimonial purposes,” added the judgment.

If complete details of the potential matches had been sent to its client things could have turned out differently. No aggrieved consumer would like to knock the doors of the forum even if matrimonial purpose could not be resolved if suitable services could have been provided by the company, the consumer forum observed,slapping the penalty on Wedding Wish Pvt Ltd.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 21:46 IST