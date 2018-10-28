Witerati: Trump to Brit baby bump and B-town battles of lump

It’s the season of things Trump, baby bump and lump.

Thanks to globetrotting royal parents-to-be Meghan and Harry, or closer home the Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi baby shower, this season is seeing the Baby Bump’s Day Out.

In these Twitter times, when baby bumps spawn hashtags faster than fashion lines, the royal baby bump grabbed fifteen minutes of hashtag fame, as its official tidings triggered many a meme. Twitter took scarcely 0.3433 seconds to figure out the royal delivery date and voila, before you could type that hype called #babybump, branded it “Brexit Baby”.

Belly fashion went the extra mile as on the royal couple’s Oz outing, it was Baby Bump’s Day Out bedecked in Karen Gee or Dion Lee in faraway Fiji. The baby bump may’ve given birth to meme mirth showing Prince George’s rant, but the bump itself was busier savouring Sydney’s sartorial spotlight swathed in Martin Grant.

Tweeple went into tizzy tracking Meghan’s belly moment much in the manner of a matriarch merrily erupting into hop skip jump or singsong mode on detecting dahlia or daisy buds blossoming in boulevards of a neighbour.

The Tonga trip saw Meghan make not only maxis and tribal skirts the hot baby-bump fashion, but also put the pregnancy’s best foot forward in stylish sneakers.

That made it a curious case not of déjà vu, but Veja view.

Of Bollywood celebs and cysts

If belly boasting is the sartorial statement of celebs with baby bump, baring brave smiles with bald pates is the bold survival statement of stars combating a cyst or lump.

Twitter turned into the new-age notice board for celebrities’ clinical bulletins. Twitterverse played the stage for Bollywood biggies’ many a medical update, what with Sonali Bendre, Rishi Kapoor & Co tweeting pics of post-hospital recovery and relative reunions’ spate.

The season showcased starry tribes of Tweeple taking to Twitter as they bore the brunt of health slump sparked by a cancerous cyst or lump. There were the Bollywood biggies with substantial fan following, reassuring fans and friends about their health state with tweets of brave smiles amid many a visiting mate.

At the other end of the spectrum were certain new Bollywood belles or better halves aspiring to stardom. Who seemed inspired by the trending star survivors to also showcase their battles with bothersome cysts “virtually” on the public stage. They went on to tweet pictures in the company of hospital paraphernalia, from blood bottles to dangling drips.

A curious case of Twitter playing the part of the new-age medical bulletin board.

Of Trump (sim) card and China calling

Lesser mortals combated cysts and lumps of the anatomical kind, but the POTUS had encounters that had to do less with a lump and more with lumpens.

Donald Trump encountered a bump in a ‘delivery’ of another kind -- delivering of presidential pontifications -- when he found his iPhone hacked. When a chap’s been trading charges with certain countries that’re of no good(s), his suspicion for sabotage sure scoots towards foreign shore.

Sure enough, China bore the brunt of blame as Trump spewed animated attack, pointing fingers at the Chinese for actions hack.

Not to be behind in “trading” charges, China pronto mocked things American and Apple, taunting that if iPhone wasn’t safe enough Trump could contemplate converting to contraptions “Made in China”.

A curious case not of hacking’s Who-Why, but a case for Huawei.

