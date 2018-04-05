Ludhiana woman, 7-year-old son locked by stepson in house for past one year

A Ludhiana District Services Legal Authority (DLSA) team rescued a 50-year -old woman and her seven-year-old from confinement for the past one year in a house at CRPF quarters in Dugri on Thursday.

The DLSA team discovered that it was the 30-year-old step son of Sudha who had locked up the two.

The house was raided by a team comprising the Ludhiana civil surgeon, a psychiatrist and an advocate after chief judicial magistrate and DLSA secretary, Gurpreet Kaur, received a complaint from a resident of the area.

On entering the house, the team members found Sudha lying naked on the bed, naked and shivering. She was surrounded by urine, rubbish and faeces. The team found she had been depressed after her husband, a PWD employee, died last year. She could not even stand and barely crawled out of the house.

Her son, Shiv, was found in another room in the house, again amidst a pile of filth. Team members said he was dehydrated and underweight, probably near-death, and could not even move.

“Until last year, the boy was happy and went to school. Everything changed after his father’s death. The stepson used to lock them up as he did not want them to run away. The mother made several failed attempts to commit suicide. Once, she eve tried to immolate herself,” CJM Gurpreet Kaur said.

“We questioned the stepson, but he also is mentally unfit,” said a member of the raiding team. The team found that he used to drop off some food at the house occasionally, but had not visited them for the past few weeks.

The child has been admitted to Deep Hospital in Dugri and is being given free medical aid. The woman is admitted to the civil hospital. The DLSA team will soon draw up a plan to rehabilitate the accused.

DLSA team questions neighbours

Members of the DLSA team questioned neighbours on their indifference towards the plight of the duo.

“We censured them for their behaviour, as they were aware that two people had been locked up like animals and chose not to help. Some of the them said they served food to the duo for some time, but stopped after learning that the woman was mentally unstable,” said a DLSA team member.