Woman paraded atop jeep: HC notice to Punjab govt, DGP on plea for SIT probe

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday issued notice to Punjab director general of police (DGP) and state government on a petition seeking a probe by special investigation team (SIT) into an incident in which a woman was allegedly paraded by police atop a jeep in Amritsar.

The high court bench of justice Daya Chaudhary has sought response by November 2.

According to the petition, Jaswinder Kaur (35) was forced by police to sit atop a jeep and then paraded her through the village in Majitha area on September 25, when they failed to arrest her father-in-law Balwant Singh, who is the petitioner in the high court seeking a SIT probe.

She fell off the vehicle and sustained injuries, which was recorded in a CCTV camera at the village. The court was told that police teams raided Balwant’s house on September 22 and 25, and misbehaved with family as there was no woman cop with them.

Police had raided the house to arrest Balwant in connection with an FIR in 2017, since he was known to the accused. The court was told that the accused were falsely implicated by the police, showing them armed at the time of crime.

When the accused approached the HC for bail, the court had asked the police to present evidence to prove that the accused were armed.

