Woman ‘paraded’ atop police jeep: DSP, 3 accused cops record statements before Punjab women commission

A week after the incident in which a woman, Jaswinder Kaur of Shehzada village, received injuries after falling from the roof of a speeding police jeep in Majitha area of Amritsar, four cops of crime branch were presented before the Punjab women commission in Chandigarh on Thursday.

The four policemen are deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Lakhwinder Singh, inspectors Palwinder Singh and Ravinder Singh, and constable Daljit Singh, who was driving the jeep.

The women commission recorded the policemen’s statements in which they said that they were being ‘falsely implicated’. They also presented ‘evidences’ before the commission in which they claimed that the woman sat on the jeep by her will.

Talking to HT, the commission’s chairperson, Manisha Gulati, said, “The policemen presented photographic evidence in which it was seen that the woman confidently sat atop the jeep. The policemen told us that they were attacked by the woman and her relatives, and they had to flee from the spot for saving their lives. The cops claimed that the driver of the jeep didn’t even know that the woman sat atop his jeep.”

“I have recoded the statements of the cops and the case will be heard in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on October 9,” she said.

She further said that the police team did not take any woman police personnel along to conduct a raid in the woman’s house. “In this regard, the policemen failed to give an appropriate reply,” she added.

A video of Kaur falling off a speeding police vehicle had surfaced on social media platforms on September 26. Kaur had sustained wrist and head injuries.

A day before the video was circulated, police had booked seven persons, including the woman, under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused policemen had gone to the village to look for the woman’s father-in-law, Balwinder Singh, who was booked in a case last year.

Following the woman’s statement, police had registered a cross-case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and had added section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the IPC against inspectors Palwinder Singh and Ravinder Singh of crime branch, ASI Manohar Singh and head constable Balwinder Singh of rural police Amritsar, ASI Narain Singh of PAP Jalandhar, ASI Sukhdev Singh, head constables Resham Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Daljit Singh, and constables Prabhjot Singh, Tejinder Singh and Avtar Singh (all of the organised crime control unit).

THE CASE SO FAR September 25: A team of crime branch conducted a raid at Sehzada village to arrest Jaswinder Kaur’s father-in-law Balwinder Singh, who was booked in a case in 2017. The same day, rural police booked seven persons, including the woman, for allegedly attacking the raiding police team.

September 26: A CCTV video in which Jaswinder Kaur is seen falling from a speeding jeep’s rooftop went viral on social media. On Jaswinder’s complaint, police registered a case against unidentified cops.

September 27: Jaswinder’s kin protest outside Kathunangal police station demanding by name FIR against the policemen.

September 28: The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notice to the Punjab director general of police and the state government on a petition seeking a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the incident.

October 3: Police included names of 12 cops, including two inspectors of crime branch, into the case.

October 4: Four accused policemen record their statements before Punjab women commission, saying that they were being ‘falsely implicated’.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 12:30 IST