Woman posing as a health worker kidnaps 15-day-old in Mohali

A woman calling herself a health worker abducted a 15-day-old male child from Balongi in Mohali on Monday. She had visited the home of the parents, Barkha and Kasim, last week too, saying she wanted to administer polio drops to the infants.

The woman also told the mother that the family will be given Rs 6,000 under a government scheme, but they have to attend a camp. The woman came to their house on Monday at 10 am and took them with the infant, named Kasif, to the nearest gurdwara, asking them to wait for an hour for another health worker.

After no one turned up, she asked them to go back home. When the husband left for work, the woman came back again and asked the mother to bring her child to the gurdwara. She then walked off with the child, saying she had to get him photographed and did not return.

“We trusted her because she said she was a government employee. After we came back from the gurdwara in the morning she came home again and took my wife and child back to the gurdwara,” Kasim said. The couple belong to Jharkhand.

Balongi station house officer (SHO) Manphul Singh said a case under Section 363 (abduction) of the IPC was registered.

Police have also retrieved the CCTV footage installed in the gurdwara, in which the woman is seen walking away with the child.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 11:01 IST