Woman’s body found in canal near Nabha

Initial examination indicated the body to be of a woman aged about 55 years.

punjab Updated: Mar 15, 2018 15:42 IST
HT Correspondent
(Representative Image)

The body of an unidentified woman was found floating in a canal at Shamla village on Thursday.

Bakshiwala police station SHO Gurnaam Singh said villagers from Dandrala Dhindsa contacted police regarding a body floating in the canal, after which they retrieved it.

Initial examination indicated the body to be of a woman aged about 55 years, police said and added that there were signs of injury due to sharp-edged weapon on backside of the woman’s head, forehead and near ears.

A case was registered under sections 302 (murder), 201 (destroying evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The body was kept at Nabha civil hospital for identification.

