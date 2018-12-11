Rajasthan election results highlights : Sachin Pilot wins Tonk, Gehlot wins Sardarpura

The results of assembly polls in Rajasthan will be declared on Tuesday in what is seen as a major test of popularity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The results will seal the fates of 2,274 candidates who contested the elections in Rajasthan. Due to the death of one candidate, elections were countermanded in one seat, effectively making it an election for 199 seats. To form a government in the state, any party will need to win 100 seats.

Rajasthan assembly speaker wins by a record 74,542 votes



Rajasthan assembly speaker Kailash Meghwal has won by a record 74,542 votes in Bhilwara’s Shahpura seat.

Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot win from Tonk, Sardarpura constituencies respectively

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has won from Sardarpura while Sachin Pilot has won from Tonk constituency. Meanwhile, BJP’s Rajpal Singh Shekhawat has lost from Jhotwara constituency in Rajasthan

Raje wins from Jhalrapatan seat

CM Vasundhara Raje wins from Rajasthan’s Jhalrapatan seat. According to latest ECI trends, Congress leading in 100 seats, BJP leading in 73 seats, BSP in 5, CPM in 2 and others in 19 seats in Rajasthan.

BJP’s Vasudev Devnani wins Rajasthan’s Ajmer North seat



BJP candidate Vasudev Devnani wins Rajasthan’s Ajmer North seat.

At noon: Congress leading in 10 seats out of 19 in Jaipur district

The Congress is leading in 10 seats out of 19 seats in Jaipur district. After 9th round, BJP’s Gulab Chand Kataria is trailing by 2,300 votes, while Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje is leading by 17,327 votes in Jhalrapatan.

Rahul Gandhi will decide on who will be the CM: Ashok Gehlot



“Ashok Gehlot said Rahul Gandhi will decide on who will be the Rajasthan chief minister,” said Rahul Gandhi. As per latest official ECI trends, Congress is leading in 91 seats, BJP is leading in 79 seats, others in 24 seats in Rajasthan.

Exit Polls

The exit polls have predicted a close fight between the Congress and the BJP with the former having a marginal advantage in the state.

How can a party reach the majority mark to be able to form the govt



Counting of votes for Rajasthan assembly polls 2018 begins

The counting of votes for Rajasthan assembly polls 2018 began at 8am on Tuesday. The results to be declared on Tuesday will seal the fates of 2274 candidates who contested the elections in Rajasthan. The results of the polls will be seen as a major test of popularity of the BJP and the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 15:48 IST