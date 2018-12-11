Assembly Poll Results
Rajasthan election results 2018 LIVE updates: Will Congress win in swing state? Results today
Rajasthan election results 2018 LIVE updates: The results today will seal the fates of 2274 candidates who contested the elections in Rajasthan.
Interesting fact: Rajasthan voters are known to elect a new government every five years
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
Give signed round-wise results to candidates, media: EC to CEOs
Voting trends, result to be telecast at public places through LED screens: CRO
Three-layered security in place: CEO
Preparations complete for counting of votes:CEO
Nearly 20,000 govt staff deployed for counting of votes
The results of assembly polls in Rajasthan will be declared on Tuesday in what is seen as a major test of popularity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The results will seal the fates of 2274 candidates who contested the elections in Rajasthan. Due to the death of one candidate, elections were countermanded in one seat, effectively making it an election for 199 seats. To form a government in the state, any party will need to win 100 seats.
The counting of votes will start at 8 am and a clear picture is expected to emerge in all the states by 11 am.
The counting will take place at 35 centres including two centres each in Jaipur and Rajasthan is known to be a swing state with the state electing a new government in every election. This year, incumbent chief minister Vasundhara Raje is fighting to retain her position as chief minister even as the BJP has thrown in all its might to ensure a victory in the desert state.
The Congress is banking on anti-incumbency and is hoping to return to power after spending five years in the opposition. Among the key candidates who are contesting the elections for the Congress are Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
Exit polls have predicted a close fight between the Congress and the BJP with the former have a marginal advantage in the state.
In 2013, the BJP had won a huge mandate of 163 assembly seats with the Congress winning only 23 seats in the 14th assembly election in the state.
The results of Rajasthan assembly election will be declared along with four other states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana- which went to polls over the last month.
Rajasthan voters are known to elect a new government every five years and if exit polls are anything to go by history may repeat in assembly elections 2018, which witnessed a direct fight between the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
The 200-member assembly is witnessing a bilateral fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress, in a state that has alternated between the two every five years for the last two decades.
The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.The results today will seal the fates of 2274 candidates who contested the elections. Due to the death of one candidate, elections were countermanded in one seat, effectively making it an election for 199 seats. To form a government in the state, any party will need to win 100 seats.
Ahead of counting of votes in five states which went to polls recently, the Election Commission has reminded the chief electoral officers that round-wise results should be shared with the candidates without fail. Reminding the CEOs of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana of its April 2014 instructions, it said the observer and returning officers will sign the candidate-wise results for the round after checking everything.
“Voting trends and result will be telecast at public places for the first time in the state through 350 LED screens, “ said Rajasthan chief election officer Anand Kumar.
Rajasthan chief election officer Anand Kumar said ample security arrangements have been made at the counting centres and nearby locations, with a three-layered security in place.
The Chief Election Office (CEO) has said that all preparations have been completed ahead of counting of votes on Tuesday for the polls.
Voting for 199 of the total 200 assembly seats in the state took place on December 7.
Nearly 20,000 government staff will be deployed for counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections .
Counting will take place at 35 centres including two centres each in Jaipur and Jodhpur, Rajasthan Chief Election Officer Anand Kumar told reporters Monday.