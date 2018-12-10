Rajasthan election results 2018: All you need to know

Come December 11, and the results of the Rajasthan assembly election will be declared along with those of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh.

The 200-member assembly is witnessing a bilateral fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress, in a state that has alternated between the two every five years for the last two decades.

BJP has fielded candidates in all 200 constituencies, with 23 being women while 27 of the 195 Congress nominees are female.

More than 74% of the eligible 4.74 crore voters exercised their franchise on December 7 to elect representatives from a list of 2,274 candidates.

With odds stacked heavily against chief minister Vasundhara Raje, the campaign had been intense with both the parties raising issues such as construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, caste of Hindu god Hanuman, caste and family of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apart from farm and water crisis, jobs, reservation to certain castes, inaccessibility of Raje and her cabinet colleagues.

However, Raje has said that she had delivered results and so there was no reason to black mark her.

Although Congress has been predicted to comfortably cross the 101-majority mark, it has not announced a candidate for chief minister and has fielded both its top leaders ex-CM Ashok Gehlot and state party president Sachin Pilot.

In 2013, the BJP got 163 seats and a vote share of 46.03%, a jump of about eight percentage points since 2008. The Congress bagged 21 seats with a vote share of 34.27%, a fall of a meagre two percentage points.

The BJP had eaten into the votes of smaller parties and independents, whose vote share shrank by eight percentage points to 20.29%.

