CM Raje to launch BJP’S mass contact programme for Rajasthan assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party will launch a mass contact programme to reach out to “one crore people” ahead of the assembly election in the state, party’s election management committee convener Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Shekhawat said the three-day Nav Shakti booth sammelan will be launched on Friday to create a mood in favour of the party.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje will lead the campaign in her constituency Jhalrapatan while other ministers, members of Parliaments, legislative assemblies and party workers will reach out to the voters in their respective areas and seek votes in favour of the BJP, Shekhawat, the MP from Jodhpur and Union minister of state for agriculture, said.

The BJP leaders and workers will go door to door and tell people about the welfare schemes and policies of the state and central governments, he said.

During the festival period from November 5-8, workers at the mandal level will sit with their families and discuss the government policies and celebrate Diwali, he added.

Between November 8 and 11, the party will hold meetings with intellectuals and talk to them about the work done by the state and the Centre.

On November 10 and 11, workers will hold a ‘mera parivar, BJP parivar’ programme where they will meet families and install BJP flags and stickers on their homes.

Party’s state chief Madan Lal Saini will hold an interaction session with a crowd of young people on November 21-22 while a ‘kamal deepak’ campaign will he held on November 30.

Reacting to Congress leader Rajiv Shukla’s remark that the BJP had made Rajasthan a ‘Bimaru’ state, Shekhawat said that Rajasthan was Bimaru during the Congress government’s tenure and it has moved on the path of progress under the BJP.

“The Congress party’s policy seems to be to repeat a lie 100 times so people think it is the truth,” he alleged.

“Rajasthan is not ‘Bimaru’ but the Congress is a Bimaru party. It seems to be in the grip of some mental illness. A party that has no leadership, no policy and no intent has insulted the people of the state and will pay for this in the elections.”

Refuting Shukla’s allegation that the government had failed on its promise of employment, Shekhawat claimed that the government gave Rs 17,000 crore assistance to 26 lakh youth under the Mudra Yojana.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 14:23 IST