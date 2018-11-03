BJP takes a dig at Congress, says the party was offline for a long time in Rajasthan

Switching its campaign to the top gear ahead of December 7 assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday launched its ‘booth mahasampark’ campaign that will reach out to one crore people in three days. Chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Rajasthan pol- incharge Prakash Javadekar along with party leaders and workers at 51,000 booths in the state kicked off the campaign.

Addressing a press conference, Satish Poonia, co-convener of the BJP election management committee, said that the party leaders and workers would go door-to-door and tell people about the welfare schemes of the government and seek support in favour of the BJP. Over two crore people in the state have benefitted from the BJP government’s welfare schemes, said Poonia.

Taking a dig at the Congress which is taking suggestions for its manifesto online, Poonia said, “The Congress was offline for a long time. It has gone online in Rajasthan today.”

While Raje launched the campaign in her constituency Jhalrapatan, Javadekar took part in the campaign in Jaipur. He said over the next three days, 10 lakh workers at 52,000 booths will go door-to-door and tell people about schemes of the central and state governments. All MPs, MLAs, councillors, office-bearers and workers will be involved in the extensive exercise.

After the mahasampark programme, the party will launch the Pariwar Milan programme from November 5-8 in which workers at the mandal level will sit with their families and discuss the government policies and celebrate Diwali.

Between November 8 and 11, the party will hold meetings with intellectuals and talk to them about the work done by the BJP governments at the state and Centre for the welfare of the people. On November 10 and 11, workers will hold a ‘Mera Pariwar, BJP Pariwar’ programme where they will meet families in their areas and put BJP flags and stickers on their homes.

Party president will hold an interaction with the youth on November 21 and 22 while a Kamal Deepak campaign will he held on November 30.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 14:00 IST