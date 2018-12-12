Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE Rajasthan election results: Congress to decide on CM candidate today

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has begun to decide the next CM candidate. Several independent MLAs are attending the meeting.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 12, 2018 13:19 IST
Congress got a significant boost in the Rajasthan after BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced that she will extend her party support to Congress in forming the next government, if needed. In the assembly elections results announced on December 11, Congress has emerged as single largest party, ousting BJP in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh and emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh.

In the Rajasthan assembly elections, Congress won 99 seats out of 199 while BJP secured 73 seats. BSP and others won 6 and 20 seats, respectively.

The results of assembly elections in five states are crucial for the BJP-led NDA government as it opens the gate for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting began at the party’s state headquarters here on Wednesday to discuss the name of the next Rajasthan chief minister.The final decision will be taken by Rahul Gandhi based on the feedback.The name of the chief minister will be announced in the evening.

 

Here’s the live update

12:20 am IST

Independent MLA Thanagazi at Gehlot’s residence

Independent MLA from Thanagazi Kantilal at Ashok Gehlot’s residence.

09:12 am IST

Meena to support only if Gehlot becomes CM

Independent MLA Ramkesh Meena from Gangapur says that he will give support to Congress party only if Ashok Gehlot becomes chief minister

09:11 am IST

Independent MLA Meena at Gehlot’s residence

Independent MLA Ramkesh Meena from Gangapur city also reaches Gehlot residence

09:10 am IST

MLAs meet at Gehlot’s residence

MLA Vinod Kumar Lilawat, MLA Manju Meghwal and Mahendra Choudhary at Gehlot’s residence.MLA from Neem Ka Thaana was the first to come to meet Pilot at his residence today morning